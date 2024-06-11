In Inside Out 2, new emotions compete for control of a teen’s mind

SINGAPORE – Growing up is hard to do, especially for an animated character loved by millions.

The Pixar comedy Inside Out (2015) introduced the world to Joy (voiced by Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Fear (Bill Hader) and other emotions that lived in the head of pre-teen Riley, controlling her thoughts through a console.

In the sequel, Riley is now a teen, with all the difficult feelings that come with the package. Disney and Pixar could have kept her the same age to keep fans happy, as well as keep the story relatable to a new generation of pre-teens, but chose to age her.

Inside Out 2 opens in cinemas on June 13.

Director Kelsey Mann, speaking to The Straits Times over Zoom, says the first movie’s conclusion made it clear that changes were imminent. Riley’s emotions console expanded “and they added a little puberty thing”.

Despite this, the team handling the new movie had the option to ignore the cues and keep her at age 12, but the questions raised about puberty were too compelling to ignore.

“They teed it up perfectly. The audience wants to see that question answered,” he says.

In the sequel, Riley (Kensington Tallman) is 13 and dealing with new emotions, including Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adele Exarchopoulos) and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser). The new emotions compete with the older ones for time at the console, causing swings in Riley’s moods.

The first film was directed by Pete Docter (Up, 2009, and Soul, 2020).

Mann makes his feature debut with Inside Out 2. As is typical for Disney and Pixar, he is a studio veteran, having worked there as a story supervisor on films such as Monsters University (2013), The Good Dinosaur (2015) and Onward (2020).