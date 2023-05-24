In fighting form: Taiwanese actress Sonia Sui feuds with difficult neighbours in Lovely Villain

SINGAPORE – It may be difficult to think of the usually glamorous Taiwanese actress Sonia Sui as a stressed-out housewife pretending to be part of high society.

But that is exactly what the 42-year-old star plays in the new series Lovely Villain, billed as Taiwan’s answer to the hit K-drama Penthouse (2020 to 2021).

The soap opera, which is available on Viu, stars Sui as housewife Han Zhenzhen, who moves into a luxurious house her sister owns in an upscale neighbourhood with her unsuccessful writer-husband (James Wen) and their teenage daughter (Chloe Xiang).

To blend in with her haughty neighbours, she pretends to be a wealthy tai-tai just like her sister.

To perfect the role, the production gave Sui lessons with teachers from Taiwan’s famed modern dance troupe Cloud Gate Dance Theatre.

In an e-mail interview with The Straits Times, Sui says: “Rich ladies lead comfortable, relaxed lives, so they tend to be a bit slower-paced and their posture is one of confidence, with their heads held high.

“In contrast, Zhenzhen is someone who is stressed out. Being in such a community around unfamiliar people gives her a lot of anxiety. The teachers adjusted my body so I was more hunched over, as if I’m ready to go into fight mode at any time.”

There are indeed plenty of fights between Zhenzhen and her neighbours in the series, including the ringleader of the tai-tais (June Tsai).

In a life-imitates-art coincidence, Sui was involved in a highly publicised feud with her neighbour in February after unnamed residents accused her family of being noisy.

She is married to businessman Tony Hsieh, and they have three children – elder son Max, seven; daughter Lucy, six; and younger son Olie, four. She did not address her recent dispute in the interview.