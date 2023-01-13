In feudal China, Donnie Yen’s hero fights to save himself from getting cancelled

SINGAPORE – Cancel culture can come for anyone, even fantasy sword fighters.

Hong Kong actor and film-maker Donnie Yen realised this when he was looking for a way to adapt wuxia stories in a way that modern audiences could find relatable.

In the sprawling story Demi-Gods And Semi-Devils by late Chinese writer Jin Yong (Louis Cha), first serialised in newspapers in the mid-1960s, he found his angle: One of its main characters, Qiao Feng, the head of the Beggar’s Gang martial arts group, was the target of a smear campaign that to Yen, 59, felt modern and familiar.

“Today, social media puts people under a lot of peer pressure – ‘he said this about you, then another person said this about you’,” said Yen.

He was speaking at a press conference at Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Theatre on Thursday to promote his new film Sakra, an adaptation of Demi-Gods And Semi-Devils which opens in cinemas on Monday.

Yen stars in the movie, which also marks his first attempt at directing since the 2004 action comedy Black Rose Academy.

“Cancel culture has been around long before this current time. It’s just human nature, right? You will have gossip, that’s the way it is,” said the star of the four-movie Ip Man martial arts franchise (2008 to 2019) and who has appeared in Hollywood films such as Mulan (2020) and the Star Wars film Rogue One (2016).

In Sakra, Qiao Feng (Yen) becomes a pariah after he is accused of being a Khitan, a people with whom the Han Chinese of the Song empire had been at war for generations.

After being falsely accused of murder, Qiao Feng has to not only find the real perpetrators, but also return to the places of his youth to find the truth about his ancestry.