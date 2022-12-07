IMDA to launch $5m fund to help local media firms use virtual production technology

SINGAPORE – The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Wednesday announced the launch of a $5 million Virtual Production Innovation Fund to support the local media industry in developing capabilities needed to harness virtual production technology.

This was announced by Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Mr Tan Kiat How, at the opening of the Asia TV Forum & Market and Screen Singapore at Marina Bay Sands.

Virtual productions combine physical and virtual film-making techniques to create cutting-edge media. He said: “Visual effects are no longer applied only in post-production, but iterated throughout the pre-production time frame.”

This allows film-makers to create visual effects in real time with fewer physical limitations, he added. “The possibilities are limited only by the imaginations of our film-makers.”

He gave recent examples of films that use virtual production. They include Dune (2021), The Batman (2022) and Black Adam (2022).

Mr Tan said IMDA will issue a call for proposals to co-fund short-form content – such as music videos, short films and brand commercials – using virtual production.

Companies can submit their proposed content concepts at go.gov.sg/vpinnovationcall until Feb 15.

The proposals will be evaluated based on their creative appeal and ability to best use virtual production technology to bring their project’s creative vision to fruition. IMDA will co-fund up to 50 per cent of the project’s cost for selected proposals.

By supporting these projects, the local industry will deepen its understanding on how virtual production can lift its creativity to the next level and produce even more interesting content, said IMDA in a press statement.