‘I’ll know where I am in 5 seconds’: Taiwan singer David Tao views Singapore as second home

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David Tao recalled that his first trip to Singapore was not for leisure but work.

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese singer David Tao, who held a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 28, views Singapore as his second home.

The 56-year-old, who is known as the godfather of Mandarin R&B, uploaded a vlog of his trip here to his YouTube channel and Weibo account on March 25.

The video, lasting more than nine minutes, documented his visit in February, including footage of him driving past Singapore Flyer, Merlion Park, Raffles Hotel and Marina Bay Sands. There was also footage of his rehearsal and performance at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“Singapore is, in fact, a place I know very well,” Tao said in Chinese. “Drop me anywhere when I arrive in this city... I’ll know exactly where I am in five seconds. Because this is Singapore, my second home.”

The singer disclosed that he frequently visited Singapore more than 10 years ago, recalling that his first trip was not for leisure but work. He said he held a gig at Hard Rock Cafe in Orchard Road, which left him with many fond memories.

“So I have lots of feelings, lots of sentiments and lots of memories of Singapore,” he said.

Tao also noted that it was during that time that he met renowned Singapore music director Goh Kheng Long. Goh and his wife Tay Ting Ting attended Tao’s concert on Feb 28.

This vlog also captured some moments from that show, in which Tao praised his local supporters.

“We’ve performed in many cities, and I found that (fans in) Singapore are the craziest,” he said on stage in Chinese, before adding in English: “You guys are crazy. What happened to you, Singapore? You’ve changed.”

He then quipped in Chinese: “You used to be well-behaved, but now you’ve become naughty.”

The Singapore leg was the final stop of Tao’s Soul Power II concert tour, which began in Wuhan, China, in March 2024. He kicked off his Soul Power II Plus tour in Wuhan with three shows from March 27 to 29.

He last performed here at Sands Grand Ballroom in Marina Bay Sands in 2023. He also took the stage during the One Love Asia Festival in 2022.