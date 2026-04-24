‘If you’re overweight, don’t geh kiang’: Influencer Mayiduo injured foot after pull-up, triggering gout

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Mayiduo shared a video on social media, in which he was seen on a wheelchair after seeking medical treatment for a swollen foot.

SINGAPORE - Local influencer, actor and entrepreneur Kelvin Tan, better known by his moniker Mayiduo, has shared how he went from experiencing pain in his foot after attempting a pull-up to being diagnosed with severe gout.

He said in a video posted on social media on April 23 that he was picking his five-year-old son up from pre-school one day when he saw a fitness corner nearby.

“So I thought: Can I still do (a) pull-up with my current weight?”

The 33-year-old, who also shares a one-year-old daughter with his content creator wife Angie Teo, then demonstrated one on the spot after his son said he did not know what a pull-up was.

“I jumped up, (did the pull-up), and let go,” Tan said in the video. “I landed and my foot felt a little bit weird.”

He added he felt fine after returning home that day. But the next day, he noticed his foot was slightly swollen and he began limping.

“I couldn’t walk at all by the third day,” he said. “It really hurt so much that I couldn’t sleep at night.”

Suspecting it could be a fracture or even gout, given his history of the inflammatory condition, he went to the hospital for an examination.

An initial X-ray revealed no fracture, but following the doctor’s recommendation, he underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan, which showed a torn ligament.

When the doctor pressed on the area, Tan found it was painless, leading the doctor to suspect that it was an old injury.

The root cause of the pain eventually turned out to be severe gout - only then did Tan realise that gout can be triggered by trauma to the foot.

In the video, he also reminded everyone to purchase health insurance, as his hospital stay - which he joked was a “staycation” - cost more than $4,000, but it was covered by insurance.

He updated that the swelling in his foot had subsided after injections and medication, and he has returned home.

“Reminder: If you are overweight, don’t geh kiang (Singlish for over-estimating one’s capability) and do a pull-up,” he advised at the end of the video.

Tan set up media company Double Up with content creator Charlene Huang in 2019 and founded interior design studio SG Interior KJ in 2020. He has more than 104,000 followers on Instagram and more than 114,00 followers on Facebook.

He made his directorial debut with local comedy Follow Aunty La (2025), which he also acted in, and recently starred in romantic comedy 3 Good Guys (2026) and horror movie Kong Tao (2026).