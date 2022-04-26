Icelandic band Sigur Ros returning to Singapore for concert in August

SINGAPORE - Acclaimed post-rock band Sigur Ros are returning to Singapore for a concert at the at The Star Theatre on Aug 17.

One of Iceland's most successful music acts, the band have performed here twice, in 2012 and 2016, both times at Fort Canning Park.

Tickets from $98 to $188 will go on sale on April 29 at 10am through Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg and 6348-5555).

Known for their ethereal and atmospheric music, as well as singing in a made-up language dubbed "Hopelandic", the outfit comprises singer and multi-instrumentalist Jonsi, bassist Georg Holm as well as multi-instrumentalist Kjartan Sveinsson.

They have released seven albums, including 2002's ( ), which was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammy Awards.

The band are currently working on a new album, their first since 2013's Kveikur.

Holm says of the album in a statement: "It was normal for us to take a break, for two or three years.

"I guess it's abnormal it being nine years between albums, but things happened. Maybe we would have been further into this project if it wasn't for Covid, you never know."

They are expected to debut the new songs on their upcoming world tour, which will include stops in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

The concert is organised by show promoters LAMC, whose co-founder Ross Knudson says: "We had an amazing sold out show with Sigur Ros at Fort Canning Park back in 2012 and have wanted to bring them back ever since."

The Singapore Government has removed capacity limits for mask-on events with more than 1,000 participants from April 26. The Star Theatre can seat up to 5,000.