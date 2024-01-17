‘I shiver every time I pass by the National Stadium’: Jasmine Sokko on opening for Coldplay

SINGAPORE - Home-grown singer Jasmine Sokko was disappointed when she could not get tickets to Coldplay’s six upcoming Singapore shows after they sold out quickly in June 2023.

But what happened next went beyond her wildest dreams. The 28-year-old will be one of the opening acts for the British pop-rock band when they play at the 55,000-capacity National Stadium.

Sokko will take the stage on Jan 23, 24 and 26, while fellow home-grown singer Rriley will do so on Jan 27, 30 and 31. Indonesian artiste Jinan Laetitia, known for songs such as Timeless (2022) and Gemini (2020), will perform on all six nights.

Concert promoter Live Nation did not reply by press time when asked how the opening acts were selected.

Coldplay will also have opening acts at their other sold-out South-east Asian stops. Filipino singer Jikamarie will perform at the Manila concerts in the Philippines on Jan 19 and 20, while Thai-Italian singer Valentina Ploy will take the stage at the Bangkok shows in Thailand on Feb 3 and 4.

Sokko, whose real name is Jasmine Wong, says she was bingeing on Coldplay songs with her friends when Live Nation contacted her some time in July 2023 and offered her the opening act gig.

The songwriter and electronic music producer tells The Straits Times: “It was one of the most surreal yet serendipitous moments of my life.”