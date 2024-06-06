‘I have moved on’: Bella Astillah denies reconciling with estranged husband Aliff Aziz

PETALING JAYA – Malaysian artiste Bella Astillah has rubbished rumours that she is reconciling with her estranged husband, Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz.

Talks of their supposed reconciliation surfaced after their divorce mention, initially set to take place on June 4, was postponed to June 13.

In an interview with Malaysian newspaper Berita Harian, Bella’s representative Azmi Mohd Rais said the hearing was postponed as the judge “wasn’t available”.

Bella, whose full name is Dayang Nabella Awang Astillah, also made it clear in her Instagram Stories on June 5 that she has no plans to patch up with Aliff, 33.

“I have long moved on and am trying to live peacefully,” the 30-year-old said.

She added that she has been rejecting media interviews lately as she did not want to add to the speculation.

The singer-actress also urged all parties to stop making assumptions, listening to gossip and trusting clickbait headlines.

“If I give an answer, I’m wrong. If I don’t, I’m arrogant. If my representative answers, this is what happens. All the facts are distorted,” she lamented.

Bella’s younger sister Didi Astillah also expressed anger at the baseless opinions about the marriage on social media.

In a TikTok live stream, the 27-year-old said: “How can they reconcile when they don’t even keep in contact with each other? The divorce is inevitable.”

Bella and Aliff, who share two children, got married in 2016.

The pair became a topic of public interest in March when religious authorities detained Aliff under suspicion of committing khalwat (close proximity) with Malaysian actress Ruhainies, 31.

Bella subsequently filed for divorce from Aliff, but he refused to divorce her during the hearing on April 4. But he said in a recent interview that he will give full cooperation at the next divorce hearing.

The actor admitted in a podcast in May that he cheated on Bella as his “soul felt empty”.

The former couple first divorced in 2019 after he was hit with cheating allegations. However, they reconciled in 2020. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK