I-dle cover JJ Lin song during Singapore concert

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South Korean girl group I-dle, consisting of (from left) Shuhua, Yuqi, Soyeon, Miyeon and Minnie, taking a photo with fans during their concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 13.

2026 I-dle World Tour Syncopation In Singapore

Singapore Indoor Stadium

June 13

For South Korean girl group I-dle, their June 13 show marked their first full concert here after being rebranded to their current name in May 2025. The group were formed in 2018 and was previously known as (G)I-dle.

They held a concert at The Star Theatre in 2022 and another at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2023. After their rebrand, they performed a set at the Bubbling & Boiling Music And Arts Festival Singapore at Resorts World Ballroom in September 2025.

The quintet – Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua – are between 26 and 29 years old, and these Gen Zs have plenty to celebrate. In May, they made the 30 Under 30 – Asia – Entertainment & Sports list by Forbes magazine, alongside Singapore singer-songwriters Regina Song and Iman Fandi, and theatre actress Nathania Ong.

In 2025, they won the Grand Prize (Daesang) and Main Prize (Bonsang) at the Seoul Music Awards.

Apart from music, the artistes have made names for themselves through their solo works and brand endorsements.

For example, Japanese eyewear brand Owndays recently named Minnie the face of its new PhotoShade campaign. Ahead of I-dle’s concert, the 28-year-old made a special appearance at a pop-up at Plaza Singapura on June 11 for the launch of the brand’s PhotoShade lens collection.

Here are three highlights from I-dle’s show:

1. Sang JJ Lin composition

At each stop outside South Korea on their Syncopation World Tour so far, the group have performed a cover for their penultimate number.

In Singapore, they sang the Mandarin love song When You , whose melody was composed by Singaporean superstar JJ Lin. The sugary number about thinking of a loved one was originally sung by Taiwan-born singer Cyndi Wang in 2003, and Lin released his own version in 2010.

The track’s melodious chorus fits the bubbly personalities of I-dle’s members, while allowing two of its members – Beijing-born Yuqi and Taiwan-born Shuhua – to sing in Mandarin.

2. Singapore slang galore

I-dle must have picked up some Singlish during their many visits to the Lion City. During a segment where they challenged the crowd to see which side could cheer the loudest, Minnie encouraged her side with the Singlish phrase “swee lah”, which refers to something beautiful, typically used in agreement or approval.

Later on, towards the end of the concert, she again used the phrase when she said: “Thank you so much for spending tonight with us. Thank you Neverland (I-dle’s fandom), you guys swee lah.”

Soyeon also worked the phrase into her banter. She said: “Now that we are in the later half of the tour, I have noticed that so many of you have joined in. Swee lah!”

3. Six new group numbers

South Korean girl group I-dle, consisting of (from left) Shuhua, Yuqi, Soyeon, Miyeon and Minnie, taking a photo with fans during their concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 13, 2026. PHOTO: OFFICIAL.I.DLE/FACEBOOK

I-dle’s last set here during the Bubbling & Boiling Music And Arts Festival Singapore comprised just seven songs , so the group did not have the chance to perform newer numbers such as Love Tease (2025), Revenge (2024) and Neverland (2024).

Together with other tracks they had not previously performed in Singapore, such as Mono (2026), I Want That (2023) and the unreleased track Crow , the group offered something fresh to fans who have attended their previous shows.

It was also the first time each member performed a solo number at a Singapore show . Minnie sang the pop track Her (2025), the title track of her debut EP. Miyeon performed Reno, from her solo EP My, Lover (2025).

Shuhua danced up a storm on the unreleased solo number Red Redemption , while Soyeon oozed attitude and nonchalance on the unreleased Icebluerabbit , flanked by 10 female back-up dancers wearing rabbit masks. During Yuqi’s solo, the powerful number M.O. (2025), she was lifted into the air on a raised platform.

Clearly, I-dle are not idle. They are bursting with new material and have plenty more to keep fans coming back.