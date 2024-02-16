‘I can pick myself back up’: Actor Duan Weiming grateful for post-amputation TV comeback

SINGAPORE – When veteran local actor Duan Weiming was approached by the producers of Channel 5 hawker drama 128 Circle to reprise his role as drink stall uncle Larry in Season 3 of the series, it was not long after his left leg was amputated below the knee, in September 2022, due to diabetes.

He was suffering from pain and struggling to adapt to daily life as a newly disabled person.

“I told them straightaway that I’m not a normal person now. I’ve lost a leg. I have mobility issues, I cannot be the same happy-go-lucky Larry,” the 62-year-old tells The Straits Times over the telephone.

But instead of writing Duan off the show, the producers decided to work his amputation into Larry’s storyline, giving Duan his first acting project since his amputation.

The third season of the multilingual series, which began in 2019, airs on Channel 5 every Monday at 9.30pm, and is also available on mewatch. It chronicles the hawkers’ struggle with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their industry and the competition a new generation of hawkers poses to long-time stall owners such as Larry.

The star, who is best known for playing kopitiam assistant Ah Cai in Channel 8 series Neighbours (1986 to 1988), says: “I’m filled with gratitude. I was given an opportunity. In this line of work, if you don’t grab hold of an opportunity, people might not think of you the next time a role comes along.”

As the story follows Larry before and after his amputation, there are several scenes where Duan has to act with his prosthetic leg, before he switches to a wheelchair for post-amputation scenes.