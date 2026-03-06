‘I can mourn, and not collapse’: Actress Rui En on losing her grandmother and cat in a week

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Rui En disclosed on Feb 26 the loss of her first cat Muffin, a rescue from SPCA.

SINGAPORE – The past week has been heavy with heartbreak for local actress Rui En.

The 45-year-old said in a social media post on March 5 that it was marked by the death of her first cat Muffin, followed by the passing of her maternal grandmother.

“I know I can feel the full weight of this grief, and not break. I can mourn, and not collapse,” Rui En wrote. “Why? Because I already did many times over. But through it all, I learnt that while emotions can be signal fires, they do not have to control you.”

The star had earlier disclosed on Instagram Stories on Feb 26 the loss of Muffin, a rescue from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“Thank you all who have been praying,” she wrote then. “I’m so grateful I got that goodbye and that she didn’t suffer long.”

Rui En told The Straits Times in an interview published in January 2025 that she adopted Muffin about 10 years ago when it was just a kitten. She added then that Muffin had a health scare in 2020 when it was discovered the cat had an inflammation of the brain.