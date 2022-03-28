Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's wedding will be under tight security, cost $190k

SEOUL • More details about the highly anticipated wedding of South Korean celebrity couple Hyun Bin, 39, and Son Ye-jin, 40, have come to light.

The two K-drama actors, who fell in love on the set of Crash Landing On You (2019), have been tight-lipped about their nuptials, but a leaked wedding invitation has confirmed that it will take place on Thursday at Grand Walkerhill Seoul's Aston House.

Even though the 200 guests were asked to keep the details of the wedding under wraps, former footballer Lee Dong-gook's wife, Lee Soo-jin, posted a photo of the invitation over the weekend.

According to Taiwan's Apple Daily, the exclusive and secluded venue charges from US$500 to US$600 (S$680 to S$810) a guest and the entire wedding is estimated to cost NT$4 million (S$190,000).

Security is expected to be extremely tight at the garden wedding, which will boast views of the Han River and Mount Acha.

Aston House was the venue for a number of celebrity weddings, including that of Bae Yong-joon and Park Soo-jin, and Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young.

The guest list is said to include Crash Landing On You's scriptwriter, Park Ji-eun, as well as Hyun Bin's close friend, actor Jang Dong-gun, who is rumoured to be the one giving a toast to the happy couple.