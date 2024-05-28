‘Husbands should make money for wives to spend’: Actor Mark Lee celebrates 25th wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE – Forget fancy dinners or grand romantic gestures.

Local actor-presenter-DJ Mark Lee believes the greatest gift he can give his homemaker wife of more than two decades is financial security.

The 55-year-old and Ms Catherine Ng, 51, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on May 27. The couple have three children – Calista, 15, Maksonn, 12, and Calynn, 10.

“It is an ability if a husband makes money for his wife to spend,” Lee, who has his own production house King Kong Media Production, said in an interview with Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao. “It gives the family a sense of security so that the wife can run the household with peace of mind.”

Lee and Ms Ng manage their own finances, but she controls the purse strings and he has no issue allowing her to buy whatever she wants.

“She can spend my money, but she didn’t even buy a brand-name bag after having children, as she has spent all the money on them,” he said.

The couple booked a karaoke venue on May 25 to celebrate the special occasion, with about 30 friends and relatives in attendance, including actress Xiang Yun, actor Nick Teo and host-actress Ke Le.