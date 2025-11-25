Hundreds queue for Blackpink merch at new pop-up store ahead of K-pop group’s Singapore concerts

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Shoppers in the Blackpink World Tour Deadline Pop-up Store In Singapore at Kallang Leisure Park on Nov 25.

SINGAPORE - More than 450 fans queued to be the first to get their hands on Blackpink merchandise on Nov 25, when a new pop-up store selling items themed around the K-pop girl group opened at Leisure Park Kallang at 11am.

Blackpink will perform three concerts at the National Stadium on Nov 28, 29 and 30 as part of their Deadline world tour. They staged two sold-out shows in 2023 at the same venue for their Born Pink world tour.

Titled the Blackpink World Tour Deadline Pop-up Store In Singapore, the exclusive retail experience features official Blackpink merchandise, such as T-shirts, hoodies, jerseys, jackets, bags, accessories and light sticks.

Also up for grabs are Singapore-exclusive collectibles like a Singapore edition T-shirt, jersey, poster and bottle opener. Visitors can also expect Instagram-worthy photo zones and themed installations.

Located at the mall’s main atrium, the store will operate from 11am to 9pm daily until Nov 30.

At its opening time of 11am on Nov 25, the queue to enter snaked around the mall.

Hundreds of fans queued outside the Blackpink World Tour Deadline Pop-up Store In Singapore before the store opened at 11am, with the earliest reaching at 5.52am. ST PHOTO: BENSON ANG

The first Blink - the official name of their fandom - in line was Singaporean Pearl Ng. The 16-year-old took the first train from Dakota to Stadium MRT and reached at 5.52am.

She told The Straits Times: “I initially wanted to walk here, but because it was raining heavily at that time, I decided to take the MRT instead.”

The secondary school student said she waited outside Leisure Park Kallang until around 6am, when she was officially let in.

She eventually bought a black world tour zip hoodie for $80, using a credit card which she borrowed from her mother.

She also purchased a black metal tee ($60), city exclusive tee ($60), special edition light stick ($75), grey washed distressed hat ($60), black character tee ($60), white baseball jersey ($80) and another hoodie ($80) for a friend, who was working and could not queue with her.

Among the items on sale were the Deadline sticker set ($15) special edition light stick ($75), luggage tag ($20), cuff beanie ($60), Deadline keychain ($30), metal logo keychain ($30), and city-exclusive bottle opener ($20). ST PHOTO: BENSON ANG

Pearl said: “I have just finished my O Levels and am currently quite free. I thought it was better to be early too, in case some of the items sell out.”

She will be watching two of Blackpink’s concerts - on Nov 28 and 29 - and paid $168 for each ticket.

Pearl, who attended one of the quartet’s 2023 concerts in Singapore too, said: “In recent years, the members have pursued their solo careers, and I am especially looking forward to watch them sing their solo songs.”

The Lisa fan, who also attended the Thai star’s fan meet at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2024, added she is excited to hear her idol perform the 2025 track Thunder live. “It makes me feel so pumped-up and powerful, and it’s a great number to listen to when exercising.”

Secondary school student Pearl Ng, 16, started queuing at 5.52am, and was the first in line. ST PHOTO: BENSON ANG

She is also anticipating Blackpink’s comeback single Jump, which was released in July. “I hope the audience also jumps along,” she said. “After all, that is what a concert is for, right?”

Another Blink, Ms Jace Loke, 37, queued with her husband, Mr Zack Huang, 38.

She spent a total of $600 on her haul, which included a grey racing washed tee ($60), white track shorts ($65), dark grey denim jacket ($190) and pink cropped jersey ($120), for herself and her eight-year-old daughter Raelynn.

The part-time retail store worker has been buying Blackpink merchandise for the last three years, after her 15-year-old son introduced her to the group’s music and she got hooked.

(Clockwise from left) Ms Jace Loke, 37, seen here with her husband, Mr Zack Huang, 38, and their daughter, Raelynn, eight, bought more than $600 worth of items. ST PHOTO: BENSON ANG

Ms Loke will be watching her first Blackpink concert on Nov 28 with her husband. Each paid $228 for their tickets.

She said: “My favourite member is Jisoo because she is beautiful and quite funny too. She likes to crack jokes during Blackpink’s concerts.”