‘Huge source of motivation for me’: Colony star Gianna Jun Ji-hyun on her official Cannes debut

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South Korean actress Gianna Jun Ji-hyun at the photo call of Colony at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 15.

SEOUL – The recently concluded Cannes Film Festival 2026 appears to have injected vital momentum into a post-pandemic Korean film industry.

While auteur Na Hong-jin’s sci-fi thriller Hope left the podium empty-handed in May, it quickly emerged as the market’s buzziest breakout title. Its sales across more than 200 territories are reportedly on track to shatter the overseas pre-sale record previously set by director Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice (2025).

Another undeniable epicentre of conversation on the Croisette in the south of France was Colony, a Midnight Screenings selection helmed by writer-director Yeon Sang-ho.

Celebrated for splicing sharp social commentary with propulsive genre storytelling in hits like zombie movie Train To Busan (2016) and Netflix series Hellbound (2021 to present), Yeon’s latest project turns his lens towar ds the existential anxieties of the artificial intelligence era, reimagining them as a high-concept zombie thriller.

Anchoring this apocalyptic chaos is enduring South Korean icon Gianna Jun Ji-hyun.

The actress has spent nearly three decades dictating the cultural zeitgeist across film, television and high-profile brand endorsements in South Korea.

She originally captured nationwide attention with romantic comedy film My Sassy Girl (2001) and the global phenomenon series My Love From The Star (2013 to 2014), pioneering the charismatic female archetype that re-contoured contemporary Asian entertainment.

Concurrently, dramatic turns in The Berlin File (2013) and Assassination (2015) had established her ability to match blockbuster star power with emotional gravity.

In Colony – her first return to the box office in 11 years – Jun portrays Kwon Se-jeong, a biotechnology professor thrust into a fight for survival when evolved zombies threaten to destabilise civilisation. The project is also her first collaboration with Yeon, 48, whom she had long hoped to work with.

Gianna Jun in Colony. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE

“His films have such a distinct signature,” the 44-year-old noted during a press interview held in Seoul on May 26.

“He isn’t afraid to bring out emotions people would rather avoid and deliver those ideas in his own style. Watching his work, I assumed he might be difficult to approach in person, but the set was surprisingly relaxed and enjoyable. That’s when I understood why so many actors keep returning to work with him. After we wrapped Colony, I even asked him what his next project would be.”

For Jun, Colony arrived at a pivotal juncture in her career to offer a departure from the taxing demands of episodic television.

“At the time, I was feeling exhausted by projects with very long runtimes,” she reflected. “But when I read Yeon’s script, I immediately liked it. It moved quickly and felt incredibly urgent. It felt like the kind of movie I would personally want to watch.”

The Midnight Screenings premiere also marked Jun’s first official Cannes invitation as a rostered talent. Though she had previously walked the Croisette in brand ambassador capacities, she emphasised that experiencing the festival with skin in the cinematic game had altered her perspective entirely.

“Cannes is like a dream destination for film-makers,” she said. “I was able to realise that dream thanks to Yeon, and I felt incredibly grateful. It also made me want to experience that kind of honour again with him in the future.

“This was my third time in Cannes overall, but my first time there with a Korean film in the official line-up. And honestly, once you experience Cannes officially, you realise the previous visits weren’t really Cannes at all. It became a huge source of motivation for me as an actress.”

Jun’s glamorous red-carpet appearance instantly went viral, sparking nostalgia among South Korean fans who drew parallels between the actress and Cheon Song-yi, the larger-than-life diva she immortalised in fantasy romantic comedy series My Love From The Star.

“In the past, red carpets never really felt like something for us,” Jun said with a laugh. “But this time, it truly felt like the red carpet existed for the people being invited. I could genuinely enjoy the moment.”

(From left) Actors Kim Shin-rock, Shin Hyeon-been, Ji Chang-wook, Jun Ji-hyun and Koo Kyo-hwan, director Yeon Sang-ho and producer Hailey Yoomin Yang at the screening of Colony at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 15. PHOTO: AFP

She readily acknowledged that the public’s comparisons to her famous small-screen counterpart were well-founded.

“I don’t think I separate myself that much from the characters I play,” Jun said . “There are definitely moments of Cheon Song-yi within me too.”

Despite an influx of cross-border opportunities, Jun is steadfastly committed to her domestic roots, echoing the sentiment that local storytelling yields the most potent international appeal.

“These days, Korean cinema has a really positive energy again,” she said . “I believe the most Korean stories are ultimately the most global. I’m Korean and I’m a Korean actor. Building a strong foundation here and delivering great performances here is what eventually becomes global.”

Nevertheless, she spoke candidly about the industry’s systemic limitations regarding ageing actors, expressing a desire to transition into roles that mirror her personal evolution.

“As actors get older, the opportunities become fewer and the space available to us becomes smaller,” she said . “Now, I want to meet characters that allow me to fully express the emotions I can convey at this point in my life. Rather than being trapped in the past or anxiously chasing too far ahead, I want to focus on the roles I can do best right now.”

Jun will next be seen in the upcoming fantasy romantic comedy series Human X Gumiho, a project that reunites her with her Colony co-star Ji Chang-wook. Slated to premiere in 2027 , the plot revolves around a mythical nine-tailed fox (gumiho) whose fate becomes tangled with a mortal man.

Jun Ji-hyun (right) and Ji Chang-wook at the screening of Colony at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 16. PHOTO: REUTERS

Reflecting on working alongside Ji again, Jun noted that their on-set rapport has evolved substantially since their time fighting the undead.

“Back then, we barely spoke because our characters didn’t share many scenes,” Jun recalled. “We were physically on the same set often, but we didn’t really have a chance to become close. Now, we’re very comfortable with each other. Watching Colony again after becoming friends felt strange because I kept thinking, ‘How did we film it like that?’ If we shot it now, it would probably feel completely different.”

Ultimately, the supernatural premise of the new series aligns perfectly with Jun’s affinity for larger-than-life storytelling.

“I tend to choose genres and characters that aren’t entirely grounded in everyday life,” she said. “It’s not something I intentionally plan, but perhaps that’s part of what makes me distinctive as an actor. Even now, playing a gumiho is incredibly fun for me.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK