Huat we will be up to

WHO: Royston Tan, 44, created a splash in the local film industry in 2002 with his controversial but critically acclaimed debut feature 15, about teenage gangsters in Singapore. In 2004, the film-maker was named Time magazine's Top 20 Asian Heroes Under 40. He also bagged the Best Asian Short Film prize at the Sapporo International Short Film Festival in 2016 for Bunga Sayang, one of the short films in the movie anthology 7 Letters (2015).

Last year, he directed the National Day Parade show in August, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.