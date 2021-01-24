Huang Xiaoming's ex-girlfriend Li Feier posts on social media for first time since controversy over Angelababy

Chinese actress Li Feier has posted on social media for the first time since she was involved in a controversy over her past relationship with actor Huang Xiaoming.

On Thursday (Jan 21), she posted on Weibo a photo of her looking at a game of weiqi, a strategy board game also known as Go.

The 33-year-old actress wrote in Chinese: "With the outcome undecided, you or I can still win."

Interestingly, the pieces on the set formed the Chinese character "ying", which means "win".

Li has not made any public comments since Chinese actress Angelababy, 31, clarified that she was not the "third party" in Huang's previous relationship with Li. He made a similar clarification.

Li's relationship with Huang, 43, came under the spotlight after she became one of the contestants on the second season of reality television series Sisters Who Make Waves.

She had hinted in an interview with a Hong Kong magazine in 2011 that Angelababy - who married Huang in 2015 - came between her and the actor when they were dating between 2007 and 2010.

Huang, who hosted Sisters Who Make Waves, quit the series in early January, saying that he did not want the incident to overshadow the other participants on the show.

Some netizens interpreted Li's post as her reaction to the controversy. Others reckoned she was merely saying that she hopes to win the reality TV series, which features 30 female celebrities over the age of 30 and which began airing on Friday.