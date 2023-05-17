How Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez protect the Fast & Furious franchise from ‘too many cooks’

LOS ANGELES – Few ongoing film franchises are as prolific or profitable as the one that began with 2001’s The Fast And The Furious, the story of a tight-knit gang of Los Angeles street racers – charismatic criminals who can do anything with a car.

Fast-forward 22 years, and it is a globe-trotting cinematic behemoth with nine movies and a 2019 spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, and with the action frequently moving beyond the United States to cities such as Tokyo, Rio de Janeiro and London.

In the process, it has earned more than US$6 billion (S$8 billion) at box offices worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing film series of all time.

And opening in Singapore cinemas on Thursday is the 10th film, Fast X, whose estimated US$340 million budget makes it the fourth most expensive movie ever made.

It is the first of a trilogy that will conclude the primary Fast & Furious saga, with part two out in 2025 and rumours of more spin-offs in the works.

At an event held in Los Angeles to launch the Fast X trailer, stars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez say the enduring success of these movies is because they have listened to fans, many of whom relate to the misfit characters.

And the American actors reveal that behind the scenes, they have fiercely defended the integrity of the stories from the sort of “too many cooks” problems that come with such tent-pole blockbusters.

Fast X’s star-packed ensemble includes core cast members Diesel and Rodriguez, along with Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Nathalie Emmanuel.

It also brings back Oscar winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, along with Jason Statham and John Cena, all villains in earlier chapters.

And there are two new hires from the superhero world, Aquaman (2018) actor Jason Momoa and Captain Marvel (2019) actress Brie Larson. Momoa plays the main antagonist – the son of a drug lord killed in 2011’s Fast Five who is fuelled by revenge and determined to destroy the Los Angeles crew responsible for his father’s death.

But Diesel, who plays Dom, the crew’s leader, says the latest sequel will stay true to the franchise’s roots, something fans have repeatedly demanded over the years.