How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies’ Usha Seamkhum stars in S’pore CNY film A Good Fortune

(From left) Actor Wang Weiliang, director Jason Lee, and actresses Usha Seamkhum and Xixi Lim on the set of A Good Fortune.

SINGAPORE – Thai actress Usha Seamkhum from hit Thai film How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (2024) will be making her second big-screen appearance in local Chinese New Year-themed movie A Good Fortune.

It also stars home-grown actor-comedians Xixi Lim, Wang Weiliang, Liu Lingling, Patricia Mok and Henry Thia.

Directed by Singaporean Jason Lee and opening in Singapore cinemas on Jan 29, the Chinese-language dramedy revolves around local influencer Kai Xin (Lim), who flees to Malaysia to avoid loan sharks. She unexpectedly reunites with Zi Hao (Wang), a former classmate who once stood up for her. Together, the pair participate in a pineapple tart baking competition, hoping to win the million-dollar grand prize and a pineapple plantation.

A Good Fortune, starring (from left) Liu Lingling, Xixi Lim and Wang Weiliang. PHOTO: HARVEST9 FILMS

Lee, making his feature film debut, reportedly went to Thailand to invite Usha, 79, to star in A Good Fortune. She earned the nickname “Everyone’s Grandma” with her acting debut as the beloved titular matriarch Amah in the popular tear-jerker How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies.

Thai actress Usha Seamkhum (right) speaking with Singaporean film-maker Jason Lee (second from left), who is making his feature film debut with A Good Fortune. PHOTO: HARVEST9 FILMS

“A Good Fortune is made for audiences to laugh and relax during the festive period,” said Lee, 29, in a press statement about his fully independent, self-funded passion project.

“Making a film like this has long been a personal dream of mine: to create a local film that brings people together, fills the cinema with laughter, and reminds us why we go to the movies in the first place.”

The budding film-maker, who previously directed more than 15 short films, is also an entrepreneur who helped launch Singaporean actress Rui En’s lifestyle brand En, spearheading its successful bak kwa and mooncake sales.