How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies’ Usha Seamkhum stars in S’pore CNY film A Good Fortune

(From left) Actor Wang Weiliang, director Jason Lee, actresses Usha Seamkhum and Xixi Lim on the set of A Good Fortune.

(From left) Actor Wang Weiliang, director Jason Lee, and actresses Usha Seamkhum and Xixi Lim on the set of A Good Fortune.

PHOTO: HARVEST9 FILMS

Joanne Soh

SINGAPORE – Thai actress Usha Seamkhum from hit Thai film How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (2024) will be making her second big-screen appearance in local Chinese New Year-themed movie A Good Fortune.

It also stars home-grown actor-comedians Xixi Lim, Wang Weiliang, Liu Lingling, Patricia Mok and Henry Thia.

Directed by Singaporean Jason Lee and opening in Singapore cinemas on Jan 29, the Chinese-language dramedy revolves around local influencer Kai Xin (Lim), who flees to Malaysia to avoid loan sharks. She unexpectedly reunites with Zi Hao (Wang), a former classmate who once stood up for her. Together, the pair participate in a pineapple tart baking competition, hoping to win the million-dollar grand prize and a pineapple plantation.

A Good Fortune, starring (from left) Liu Lingling, Xixi Lim and Wang Weiliang.

PHOTO: HARVEST9 FILMS

Lee, making his feature film debut, reportedly went to Thailand to invite Usha, 79, to star in A Good Fortune. She earned the nickname “Everyone’s Grandma” with her acting debut as the beloved titular matriarch Amah in the popular tear-jerker How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies.

Thai actress Usha Seamkhum (right) speaking with Singaporean film-maker Jason Lee (second from left), who is making his feature film debut with A Good Fortune.

PHOTO: HARVEST9 FILMS

“A Good Fortune is made for audiences to laugh and relax during the festive period,” said Lee, 29, in a press statement about his fully independent, self-funded passion project.

“Making a film like this has long been a personal dream of mine: to create a local film that brings people together, fills the cinema with laughter, and reminds us why we go to the movies in the first place.”

The budding film-maker, who previously directed more than 15 short films, is also an entrepreneur who helped launch Singaporean actress Rui En’s lifestyle brand En, spearheading its successful bak kwa and mooncake sales.

Joanne Soh is a lifestyle correspondent at The Straits Times, with a special interest in entertainment and pop culture.

