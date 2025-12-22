How Singaporean artistes in Taipei are coping with the aftermath of knife attack

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Actor Andie Chen (left), singer Huang Jinglun and singer-songwriter Kelly Pan are among the Singaporean celebrities living in Taipei.

Singaporean celebrities living in Taipei have become more cautious with their families’ routines after a knife attack that took place in the city on Dec 19. Three people were killed and five injured when a knife-wielding attacker went on a rampage ​in central Taipei ​during the evening rush hour.

While no Singaporeans were affected by the incident, several shared with Lianhe Zaobao how it has influenced their daily activities and their attitudes towards public safety.

One was actor Andie Chen, 40, who shuttles between Singapore and Taipei, and is a freelancer in both cities. He is married to Taiwanese actress Kate Pang, 42, and they have a son Aden, 11, and daughter Avery, nine, who attend school in Taipei.

Singaporean actor Andie Chen shuttles between Singapore and Taipei, where his two children attend school. PHOTO: ANDIECHEN/FACEBOOK

Chen told Lianhe Zaobao that his children usually take the school bus, and when they have extra classes, they get home via the metro or public bus. But since the incident, he has been personally dropping them off and picking them up from school. And if he cannot do so in person, he has asked his wife and children to take a taxi instead.

Chen, who often takes the metro, described the incident as “unsettling” and added: “We have been to the place where it occurred, so it is inevitable that we feel a little uncomfortable.”

He said that he would continue to monitor the situation. He typically goes out on New Year’s Eve to watch the fireworks and had plans to do so this year, but might count down indoors instead come Dec 31.

Singaporean singer Huang Jinglun is based in Taipei with his wife, who does not work in entertainment, and their five-year-old son, nicknamed “Little Lun”.

The 42-year-old star told Lianhe Zaobao that he used to take the metro every two weeks with his son. But following the incident, they have avoided doing so.

“There are rumours circulating online, (some) even predicting the next murder location. I am worried that someone might follow suit, so I will avoid going out or go to less crowded places during the upcoming Christmas season.”

Taiwan-based Singaporean Huang Jinglun with his son, nicknamed Little Lun. PHOTO: JISADPOPPPY/INSTAGRAM

He urged people to pay more attention to their surroundings and not be engrossed in their phones. He added: “I saw in online videos that when the incident first happened, many people were watching the perpetrator, observing what he was doing, without realising the danger.”

Another Singaporean, singer-songwriter Kelly Pan , 42, is married to Taiwanese music producer-songwriter Roger Yo, 43, and they have a son, Keane, aged five.

Taiwan-based Singaporean singer Kelly Pan with her husband, Taiwanese music producer-songwriter Roger Yo, and their son, Keane. PHOTO: KELLYPANJIALI/INSTAGRAM

Pan said she would not deliberately go out less, but would be more conscious of her surroundings and stay alert.

She emphasised that daily life should not be dominated by fear, adding: “We can choose safer ways and more rational arrangements. The moment a city is truly vulnerable is not when an event occurs, but when people start to be afraid to celebrate and afraid to look forward to tomorrow.

“We don’t need to pretend that everything is fine, nor do we need to live in the shadows, but rather, (live) with rationality, care and the courage to continue living well.”