How local celebrities like Rui En, Qi Yuwu and Joanne Peh ushered in the Year of the Dragon

SINGAPORE – Doing good and spreading festive cheer – those were on Rui En’s mind when the home-grown actress delivered care packages to seniors.

The Oppa, Saranghae! (2023) star shared on Instagram on Feb 9 a video showing herself spending a morning handing oranges, pineapple tarts and care packages to some 200 seniors with members of her fan club, RBKD, and volunteers and staff from welfare organisation Lions Befrienders.

“Festive seasons are not simply for celebrating on our own. Thank you @rbkd and @lionsbefrienders for spreading the cheer with me,” wrote Rui En, 43.

Each care package contained necessities such as rice, biscuits, toilet paper and instant noodles.

According to RBKD, $5,085 was donated towards the charity project.

The festive season was not as kind to singer-actress Gina Tan, who ushered in the Year of the Dragon in the hospital as her children – daughter Paige, 16, and son Pius, 12 – were warded for Influenza B.