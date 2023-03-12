How Kakao won a takeover battle against Hybe for K-pop pioneer SM Entertainment

SEOUL – South Korean K-pop pioneer SM Entertainment is poised to fall under the grip of social media giant Kakao after Hybe, the agency representing boy band BTS, on Sunday dropped a bid to take control.

Why is SM attractive?

SM, founded in 1995 by South Korean folk song singer Lee Soo-man with just 50 million won (S$51,000) of capital, was the K-pop industry’s trailblazer, preceding two rival agencies – JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment – that sprang up in later years.

For more than two decades, the K-pop industry was dominated by the three companies until BTS rose to global fame in recent years, making its agency Hybe the largest music label in the country.

SM, branded with Lee’s initials, is credited with setting the groundwork for K-pop’s global success, including the first breakthrough in 2002 when SM artiste BoA topped Japan’s music charts.

After BoA’s achievement in Japan, other South Korean pop groups began overseas activities in earnest, starting in Asia and later expanding to the United States and Western Europe.

SM is home to popular K-pop groups such as Girls’ Generation, Red Velvet, Super Junior and NCT Dream.

It is the second-largest entertainment group in South Korea by market value at US$2.8 billion, trailing Hybe, which is worth US$5.5 billion.

Family feud with ‘Emperor Lee’

Larger-than-life Lee, 70, considered the “godfather” of K-pop, has not assumed any official title at SM for years.

He instead exerted his influence through a private company that he set up to help the industry’s global expansion and offer management and training services.

Activist fund Align Partners, which owns about 1 per cent of SM, in 2022 began demanding its management team, led by Lee’s nephew and protege Lee Sung-soo, cut business ties with the founder, citing governance issues and high fees paid to Lee Soo-man’s private company.

Frictions between SM and Lee came to the fore in February, when his nephew called the founder “Emperor of SM Empire” in a YouTube video and criticised him for demanding unfavourable revenue sharing deals and undermining SM’s governance.

The nephew, 43, a 17-year veteran of SM, said he had informed the older Lee on Jan 17 that he would make decisions as chief executive rather than serving as a “rubber stamp”. In response, Lee said he was hurt by his nephew’s words.