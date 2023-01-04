How J.Lo movie Shotgun Wedding cured S’pore actress Selena Tan’s pandemic woes

SINGAPORE – At the tail end of 2020, local actress and entrepreneur Selena Tan had been hit hard by the pandemic.

Live performances had been halted by safety restrictions, so she could not perform with Pamela Oei and Jo Tan in their three-woman musical cabaret troupe, the Dim Sum Dollies.

Selena Tan, 51, also could not work with performers such as home-grown comedian Kumar through her theatre production company Dream Academy.

Then she got the call: She had been picked to play hotel owner Margie in the action flick-slash-romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, a movie that stars Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Sonia Braga and Jennifer Coolidge, and is now showing in cinemas.

Tan – who got her international feature-film break in romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians (2018) – would fly to the Dominican Republic, a Caribbean nation, in early 2021 for filming, at a time when there was little else for her to do in Singapore.

“It was a lifeline. It was a godsend,” she tells The Straits Times in a telephone interview.

In the film, Lopez and Duhamel play Darcy and Tom, a couple holding their destination wedding at a posh beach resort in the Philippines. Their families do not get along, but have been invited anyway.

Margie (Tan) and Ace (American actor Alberto Isaac) are the couple who own the hotel. When an emergency occurs, the feuding families must set their differences aside to survive.

Tan described the two-month stint in the Caribbean as surreal. Not only was she working in a Hollywood production, but she was also living with several of her co-workers.

The cast and crew were split into bubbles to avoid cross-infection. For two months, about a dozen of them shared a villa.

Tan says she would go to the film set even when she was not working, just to watch how the team worked.

“I got to see how shots were composed. It was quite fun and educational,” she adds.

She also spent time with villa mates such as American musician-actor Lenny Kravitz, and actors Coolidge, Braga, D’Arcy Carden and Cheech Marin.

Tan says: “It was glorious, like a summer camp. When we weren’t working, we went to the beach, ate together, watched movies together.”