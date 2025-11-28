Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

For American comedian and actor Jimmy O. Yang, the set of hit romantic comedy film Crazy Rich Asians (2018) felt like a superhero team assembling for the first time.

“Shooting that movie was like the Asian Avengers coming together, man. And we’re all still best friends,” the 38-year-old recounts.

After the movie helmed by American director Jon M. Chu became a smash, its ensemble cast - like Yang in the supporting role as out-of-control playboy Bernard Tai - were put in the global spotlight.

They included Constance Wu, Awkwafina and Ken Jeong from the US, English actors Henry Golding and Gemma Chan, Malaysian Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and Singaporean stars Pierre Png, Fiona Xie and Tan Kheng Hua.

Fiona Xie (left) and Jimmy O. Yang in Crazy Rich Asians. PHOTO: WARNER BROS

Speaking to The Straits Times in a telephone interview from Sydney, Australia on Nov 27, Yang says the entire cast still maintains a WhatsApp chat group, engaged in each other’s lives across continents and time zones.

“There’s like 120 of us in it, and it’s still a very active group,” he says.

During his ongoing Big & Tall Tour stop in Singapore - where he staged two sold-out stand-up comedy shows at The Star Theatre on Nov 24 and 25 - he reunited with Singaporean castmates such as actresses Selena Tan and Janice Koh. The meeting brought Yang back to the city where his breakout film was shot eight years ago.

“It was my first time back since,” he noted. “I can’t believe it’s been that long. Singapore is such a special place, because me and my mum visited when I was 10.”

Jimmy O. Yang, on his Big & Tall standup comedy tour.. PHOTO: EDMUND WONG

His trip also included a visit to Ce La Vi, the rooftop venue at Marina Bay Sands where Crazy Rich Asians’ climactic engagement party scene involving Wu and Golding’s onscreen couple was shot.

“I felt nostalgia walking in. I remember it like it’s yesterday, because we all were there for that scene. It was like a big party after they got engaged, and it was quite emotional,” he says.

He wasn’t the only one drawn back to that location. Chu, who was in town in early November for the Wicked: For Good press tour at Resorts World Sentosa, also wanted to revisit the place.

“Selena was telling me they were hanging out too. And he also wanted to go to Ce La Vi, and I think he did go,” Yang said.

Driven by his memories of local hawker food back in 2017, where he was shown around by castmates Ronny Chieng and Golding who had lived in Singapore, Yang returned to Satay Street @ Lau Pa Sat, where he had oyster omelette, satay, Hokkien mee and sambal stingray, a gastronomic experience which he posted on Instagram on Nov 25.

“The taste brought back all the memories of filming the movie. Everything was so good,” he says.

The funnyman, born in Hong Kong before migrating with his family to the United States when he was 13, was caught off-guard by the high demand here for his brand of comedy.

“I was honestly surprised because it’s my first time doing shows in Singapore. A lot of people were messaging me on Instagram about not getting to see me,” he says.

But Yang, who is currently single, was already committed to the Australian leg of his tour.

“I told my people I have to come back to Singapore for more shows, even though I have to fly back from Australia,” he says. At the moment, while Down Under, he has been spending time with Crazy Rich Asians co-star, Australian actor Remy Hii.

Yang says he is “very excited” to perform his third show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, a bigger venue than The Star Theatre, on Dec 13.

In 2025, the Big & Tall Tour has taken him to Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Macau and Malaysia. He told Chinese broadcasting network CGTN in June about how the Asian leg was partly spurred by his desire to reconnect with the heritage of his parents, who are Shanghainese. He had also not been back to Hong Kong in a decade.

“For me, it started off as a personal journey. But the fact that the audiences have shown me so much love by selling out five shows in the arena in Hong Kong and then Singapore. I’m just very grateful to be able to share my journey and have people enjoy and have a good time throughout all of it,” says Yang, whose most recent Hollywood projects include action comedy-drama series Interior Chinatown (2024) and animated film The Monkey King (2023).

He is looking forward to The Jimmy O. Yang Chinese New Year Show taking place at the Galaxy Arena in Macau on Feb 21, 2026. The show’s concept is inspired by Hong Kong broadcaster TVB’s annual anniversary show.

“They bring out all the celebrities, there is singing and comedy, everything, right? Like, I grew up with that stuff.”

He adds: “There will be some of my stand-up, but I’m going to invite some very special guests, good friends of mine. There will be fun interviews and segments. It’s just going to be a big variety show for Chinese New Year.”

The venue - the largest indoor arena in Macau with 16,000 seats - holds special meaning for Yang too. The last time he was there, he watched Hong Kong Heavenly King Jacky Cheung take the stage.

“Growing up, I was such a fan. So the fact that I get to play there is exciting,” he says.

Book it/Jimmy O. Yang - Big & Tall Tour