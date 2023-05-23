‘How do I fight with that?’: Stefanie Sun issues gloomy response to popularity of ‘AI Stefanie Sun’

SINGAPORE – One of the hottest singers on Chinese video platform Bilibili right now is Stefanie Sun. Or is it?

The site has been flooded with covers of songs by various artificial intelligence (AI) versions of Sun, which replicates the 44-year-old local singer’s voice.

Some of the most-viewed videos of AI Stefanie Sun are those of her covering the early hits of Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou like Hair Like Snow (2005), which has 1.9 million views, as well as Love Before BC (2001), which has close to 1.4 million views.

There are even videos of the AI version covering late Japanese singer Koji Wada’s Butter-Fly (1999), the theme song from anime series Digimon Adventure (1999 to 2021).

Sun is not the only star to be digitally recreated. There are AI versions of Mandopop diva Faye Wong and home-grown singer JJ Lin.

Lawyers have raised copyright infringement concerns about such AI videos created and disseminated without the artistes’ permission.

According to Taiwanese media, Sun’s management label is not currently considering legal action due to the lack of regulation regarding AI.

After days of keeping quiet, Sun – who has not released an album since 2017 – issued a response lamenting her AI voice taking over her own, referencing a viral incident in 2021 when she was referred to as an “obscure singer” by a Chinese netizen.