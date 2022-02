Breakout moment: While working as a reservation officer for airline Cathay Pacific in the mid-1980s, he took part in the 18th District Singing Competition and won first prize. He was then signed by a record label.

Known for: The God of Songs has a long list of classic hits in Cantonese and Mandarin, including Just Want To Spend My Life With You (1993) and Goodbye Kiss (1993). He is also famous for his dramatic vibrato and rich baritone.