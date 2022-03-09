How boy band mania inspired animated comedy Turning Red

SINGAPORE - In Pixar animated comedy Turning Red, director and co-writer Domee Shi mocks her teen self mercilessly.

Turning Red's main character Mei suffers a series of humiliating setbacks. Some of them are caused by her own hubris, but her zealously protective mother is also at fault.

Two decades later, the memories still carry a sting, says Shi.

"I did wonder, 'Why did I decide to tell this story?' These are memories I wanted to forget," the Chinese-Canadian film-maker tells The Straits Times in an online interview.

Those moments of cheek-burning humiliation turned out to be storytelling gold.

"Yeah, there are a lot of cringey moments. But that's what makes them entertaining and fun," says Shi, 34.

"They just feel so visceral, and everyone has memories of being super embarrassed by their parents."

Turning Red premieres on Disney+ on March 11.

Set in early 2000s Toronto, the loosely autobiographical film tells the story of 13-year-old Mei Lee (voiced by newcomer Rosalie Chiang). The only child of Chinese immigrant parents is a straight-A student with a secret: She is obsessed with the boy band 4*Town, pronounced Four Town.

She and her friends yearn to see them perform in her city, but her mother Ming (Korean-Canadian actress Sandra Oh) is appalled by the band's sexy image.

In an incident which happened to Shi, Mei's mother sneaks around the school, trying to discover which of Mei's friends is leading her astray.

And just as it is shown in the film, after the snooping mum is spotted, her child becomes the school's laughing stock.

"My friend tapped my shoulder and asked, 'Who's that strange lady hiding behind the tree?' I look up, and it's my mum. She thought if she put sunglasses on, I wouldn't recognise her, as if she were Clark Kent," says Shi.