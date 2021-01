SINGAPORE - Reality series Bling Empire's Singaporean star Kane Lim seems fearless and up for anything on the Netflix reality show about ultra-rich Asians living in Los Angeles. But he was not quite prepared for a run-in with racists while filming the series.

The 31-year-old had run up to a gathering of people carrying the Confederate flag, which is associated with white supremacists, and shouted loudly: "The Asians are here."