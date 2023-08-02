How a concussion led Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek writer to come up with jukebox musical & Juliet

& Juliet has been playing on Broadway since November 2022 and received nine Tony Awards nominations in May 2023. PHOTO: DANIEL BOUD
Ashley Chin
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – David West Read had post-concussion syndrome after hitting his head on a kitchen cabinet in 2016. It was during that time that he was tasked to pitch a concept for a musical using hit Swedish producer-songwriter Max Martin’s catalogue of famous pop anthems.

The 40-year-old Canadian – best known for his work as a screenwriter and executive producer on the award-winning comedy series Schitt’s Creek (2015 to 2020), for which he won an Emmy – had been advised by doctors to avoid looking at screens and exercising.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top