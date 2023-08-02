How a concussion led Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek writer to come up with jukebox musical & Juliet

SINGAPORE – David West Read had post-concussion syndrome after hitting his head on a kitchen cabinet in 2016. It was during that time that he was tasked to pitch a concept for a musical using hit Swedish producer-songwriter Max Martin’s catalogue of famous pop anthems.

The 40-year-old Canadian – best known for his work as a screenwriter and executive producer on the award-winning comedy series Schitt’s Creek (2015 to 2020), for which he won an Emmy – had been advised by doctors to avoid looking at screens and exercising.