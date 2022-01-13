House Of Gucci, Power Of The Dog lead SAG award nominations

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - High-fashion drama House Of Gucci led the nominations on Wednesday (Jan 12) for Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild Awards, scoring nods for the top prize of best cast and for the performances of stars Lady Gaga and Jared Leto.
The awards, voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA acting union, are closely watched as indicators of which movies will fare well at the Oscars ceremony in March. Actors form the largest group that will vote for the Academy Awards.
Dark Western The Power Of The Dog also received three SAG nominations for actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee.
But it was shut out of the contenders vying for best cast, as was Steven Spielberg's critically acclaimed remake of musical West Side Story.
The films that will challenge Gucci for best movie cast are Belfast, about a family living amid conflict in late 1960s Northern Ireland; deaf community story CODA; King Richard, about the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams; and Don't Look Up, a comedy that is an allegory about climate change.
In Gucci, Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, an ambitious outsider who married into the family only to have her former spouse, played by Adam Driver, killed off. Leto portrays misunderstood designer Paolo Gucci.
Other film acting nominees included Ben Affleck for his turn as a caring uncle in The Tender Bar, Will Smith for the title role in King Richard, and Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem for their portrayals of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Being The Ricardos.
West Side Story received one nomination for supporting actress Ariana DeBose.
The SAG Awards are scheduled to be handed out at a live televised ceremony on Feb 27, one month ahead of the Oscars.
Netflix scored the most SAG movie nominations of any film studio, with seven in total, while HBO and HBO Max topped the television field with 14 nods.
The television nominations included five each for cutthroat corporate family drama Succession and feel-good fish-out-of-water comedy Ted Lasso.
South Korean dark drama Squid Game landed four nominations.
Key nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild awards
Best Movie Cast
Belfast
Coda
Don't Look Up
House Of Gucci
King Richard
Best Television Drama Series Cast
The Handmaid's Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Best televsion Comedy Series Ensemble
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
Best Actor, Movie
Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy Of Macbeth
Best Actress, Movie
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos
Best Supporting Actress, Movie
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Supporting Actor, Movie
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House Of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Actress, TV Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Actor, TV Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Actress, TV Comedy
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Actor, TV Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso