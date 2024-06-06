Hotels aim to cash in on Taylor Swift phenomenon with ‘gig-tripping’ perks

LONDON – As it becomes clearer that Taylor Swift fans are more than happy to pay top dollar for their concert-going vacations, five-star hotels are starting to court the sequin set.

In London, the plush Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane has unveiled its own “gig-tripping package”, ahead of the American singer-songwriter’s series of eight Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium, which begins on June 21.

Though the hotel is best known for its 10th-floor spa with spectacular views of London and destination restaurant Pavyllon by French star chef Yannick Alleno, it is significantly turning up the volume this summer.

Among other perks, guests who book the package will find karaoke machines in their rooms – an invitation to belt their hearts out before or after the shows. There are also glittery welcome drinks, portable phone chargers for the show (also glittery) and friendship bracelet-making kits, an Eras Tour tradition.

All this adds £200 (S$345) to each booking on top of the standard room rates, which run around £1,000 a night in June – up to a 20 per cent mark-up, depending on how long you stay.

Given the strong data supporting the “Taylor Effect” – a rise in spending tied to Swift’s shows – all around the world since the tour started in March 2023, it was only a matter of time before the hotel industry attempted to cash in with add-ons.

In 2023, the first leg of her US tour contributed US$4.3 billion (S$5.8 billion) to gross domestic product, according to estimates from Bloomberg Economics.

Four Seasons is not the only hotel brand trying to get in on the fun. Marriott International Inc has used Swift’s popularity to court new loyalty members with sweepstakes packages and hotel events in cities such as Madrid and Stockholm.

Ms Raquel Pirola, the Park Lane hotel’s marketing and sales director, says her team came up with the amenity as they saw more guests, particularly Gen Z and millennial travellers, working Four Seasons stays into itineraries that are driven primarily by concerts – not just in London, but also around the world.

The amenity can be personalised around other concerts happening this summer, she adds, citing excitement around the British Summer Time festival in neighbouring Hyde Park. The line-up includes Australian pop diva Kylie Minogue and American singer Stevie Nicks and musician SZA.

“In recent years, entertainment and cultural events have started to really drive luxury travel trends,” says Ms Pirola, adding that she has seen Americans booking the gig-tripping package.

Luxury is the key word. A report from Skyscanner says 44 per cent of US adults are willing to travel short-haul to see their favourite acts live, but only 18 per cent are willing to fly long-haul for the same reason.