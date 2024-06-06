Hotels aim to cash in on Taylor Swift phenomenon with ‘gig-tripping’ perks

LONDON – As it becomes clearer that Taylor Swift fans are more than happy to pay top dollar for their concert-going vacations, five-star hotels are starting to court the sequin set.
In London, the plush Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane has unveiled its own “gig-tripping package”, ahead of the American singer-songwriter’s series of eight Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium, which begins on June 21.
Though the hotel is best known for its 10th-floor spa with spectacular views of London and destination restaurant Pavyllon by French star chef Yannick Alleno, it is significantly turning up the volume this summer.
Among other perks, guests who book the package will find karaoke machines in their rooms – an invitation to belt their hearts out before or after the shows. There are also glittery welcome drinks, portable phone chargers for the show (also glittery) and friendship bracelet-making kits, an Eras Tour tradition.
All this adds £200 (S$345) to each booking on top of the standard room rates, which run around £1,000 a night in June – up to a 20 per cent mark-up, depending on how long you stay.
Given the strong data supporting the “Taylor Effect” – a rise in spending tied to Swift’s shows – all around the world since the tour started in March 2023, it was only a matter of time before the hotel industry attempted to cash in with add-ons.
In 2023, the first leg of her US tour contributed US$4.3 billion (S$5.8 billion) to gross domestic product, according to estimates from Bloomberg Economics.
Four Seasons is not the only hotel brand trying to get in on the fun. Marriott International Inc has used Swift’s popularity to court new loyalty members with sweepstakes packages and hotel events in cities such as Madrid and Stockholm.
Ms Raquel Pirola, the Park Lane hotel’s marketing and sales director, says her team came up with the amenity as they saw more guests, particularly Gen Z and millennial travellers, working Four Seasons stays into itineraries that are driven primarily by concerts – not just in London, but also around the world.
The amenity can be personalised around other concerts happening this summer, she adds, citing excitement around the British Summer Time festival in neighbouring Hyde Park. The line-up includes Australian pop diva Kylie Minogue and American singer Stevie Nicks and musician SZA.
“In recent years, entertainment and cultural events have started to really drive luxury travel trends,” says Ms Pirola, adding that she has seen Americans booking the gig-tripping package.
Luxury is the key word. A report from Skyscanner says 44 per cent of US adults are willing to travel short-haul to see their favourite acts live, but only 18 per cent are willing to fly long-haul for the same reason.
Still, the demand is significant enough to fill planes crossing the Atlantic. Data from United Airlines shows bookings for US flights to Milan during Swift’s tour dates in July are up 45 per cent compared with the same period in 2023. Demand to Munich is similarly high, with bookings up 40 per cent during the Eras shows.
Swift is also outshining the Olympics, according to data from American travel agency Embark Beyond shared exclusively with Bloomberg, which showed the billionaire superstar being a bigger driver of demand to Paris for luxury travellers than the upcoming games in Paris.
For example, the Shangri-La Paris saw a 120 per cent increase in bookings over Swift’s travel dates in May, giving the palace hotel a revenue boost before peak summer season, according to data from the hotel shared with Bloomberg.
The Shangri-La has launched a concert concierge in response. The hotel’s teams can arrange things like beauty services to help guests get bejewelled before the gigs.
Ms Pirola is confident that the story will play out similarly in London, where data from Barclays shows The Eras Tour is likely to provide a £1 billion boost to the UK economy.
“Guests will no doubt find a Swiftie or two to exchange friendship bracelets with here at the hotel,” she says.
But there may be signs that hotels are coming into the phenomenon too late.
Even as Swift continues to smash records, the demand for concerts is fading, with some mid-tier acts struggling to sell tickets. Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and American rock duo The Black Keys have cancelled tour dates this summer, while American singer-actress Jennifer Lopez cancelled her entire tour.
For Swifties, getting a chance to sing London Boy (2019) inside a room at one of London’s top hotels could be a dream come true. But the hotel is aware that it is not for everyone.
Ms Pirola says the rooms are soundproofed well enough that guests blasting their hearts out to one of Swift’s chart-topping hits ahead of The Eras tour will not keep their neighbours up at night. BLOOMBERG