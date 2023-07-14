Hot Tour Summer sees Taylor Swift, Beyonce eye $1.3b mark

NEW YORK – It is a pop queen’s world, and we are just living in it. Industry watchers are speculating over whether Tay or Bey could post the first US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) tour, as 2023 witnesses an explosion of shows.

Taylor Swift and Beyonce are among the dozens of stars who have hit the road and fuelled a booming arena market, as demand for live entertainment soars after years of pandemic-induced cancellations and postponements.

From Pink to Coldplay, Bruce Springsteen to Drake, and SZA to The Weeknd, stadiums across the United States and beyond are setting the stage for what is poised to be the biggest year for live music on record.

“I have never seen as many artists out at the same time, in the same space,” said Ms Stacy Merida, a professor at American University who studies the business of music.

Madonna – who in the early 1990s created the contemporary tour as we know it, with elaborate sets and costumes – was set to embark on a career-spanning tour in mid-July, but postponed it due to illness.

The 64-year-old is pop star slated to start her European leg of shows in October, and reschedule the North American concerts for later dates.

So it is the 33-year-old Swift who is now within striking distance of the billion-dollar mark, with 106 dates on her The Eras tour.

Odds are also favouring Beyonce as she commences the North American leg of her Renaissance World Tour.

If either cross the history-making line, they would jump past pop superstar Elton John.

His Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which began in 2018 and just ended, had grossed more than US$910 million as of June 18, a few weeks before his final show in Stockholm on July 8, according to Billboard Boxscore.

John had surpassed the previous record-holder, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s 2017-2019 Divide tour, which nabbed US$776 million.

Part of the current boom comes from increased ticket prices. Sheeran charged just under US$100 for Divide, according to tracker Pollstar, but played more than 200 shows.

Tickets for Beyonce and Swift are averaging out to be more than double that, for basic seats.