Host Quan Yifeng, daughter Eleanor Lee meet actors Ruby Lin, Wallace Huo

SINGAPORE – Singaporean actress Eleanor Lee had an Insta-worthy meet-up with Taiwanese actor Wallace Huo and his wife, Taiwanese actress Ruby Lin.

Sharing photos with Huo and Lin together with her mother, TV host Quan Yifeng, on social media on Feb 4, Lee wrote: “I’m so happy that we can still meet together after we wrapped up filming. Thank you, Brother Wallace, for always taking care of this little sister. It’s a joy to have you on set.”

Lee, who is pursuing a career in China, recently wrapped filming of Chinese television serial Why Is He Still Single? in Shanghai. The contemporary drama also stars Huo, 44, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Chinese actor Fei Qiming.

“Thank you, Sister Ruby, for your hospitality and endorsement. I’m so happy to meet both of you,” Lee, 24, wrote. “Happy new year, my family.”

Quan, who recently interviewed Lin, 48, on the fourth season of her talk show Hear U Out (2020 to present), also shared the photos on social media.