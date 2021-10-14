Host Pornsak doesn't worry about growing old now that he has his TCM licence

SINGAPORE - Host Pornsak Prajakwit, who obtained his licence to practise as a traditional Chinese medicine physician in April, has opened up about growing old in the entertainment industry.

The 39-year-old Thailand-born star spoke to Lianhe Zaobao in an interview published on Wednesday (Oct 13), saying that fame is fleeting and no one can hold back the passage of time.

He also said that the word "old", when used to refer to a doctor, is positive and can add value.

"However, an entertainer who is described as 'old' has negative connotations," he said.

"Local artistes are very passive. Their decision to retire is based on whether the television station still wants you," added the popular host, who started as a TV host at Mediacorp in 2007 and left earlier this year.

"The best thing in life is to have options. I'm grateful that I will be able to survive even if one day I am no longer an artiste," he said.

The hardworking star, who spent a decade studying to be a TCM physician while juggling filming commitments, said: "Having a life skill is better than having wealth."