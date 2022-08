LOS ANGELES - The series Five Days At Memorial draws from a Pulitzer Prize-winning account of the harrowing events at a New Orleans hospital when Hurricane Katrina devastated the city in 2005.

As flood waters rose and the power went out, the 2,000 or so people sheltering at Memorial Hospital found themselves trapped - and staff such as Dr Anna Pou (Vera Farmiga) were forced to make life-or-death decisions about patients that would haunt them for years to come.