Horror master David Cronenberg makes art from his kidney stones

PARIS • Canadian film-maker David Cronenberg has been shocking audiences for decades with his graphic "body horror" movies, but he has now gone further by creating art from his own insides.

The 79-year-old is auctioning an image of his recently removed kidney stones just in time for the release of his latest movie, Crimes Of The Future, in competition for the Palme d'Or at Cannes next month.

"My doctor said: 'You know, I would like to have your kidney stones so that we can do a chemical analysis and see if there's something in your diet that has caused your body to create this,'" the director told an online forum of his fans.

He said he refused because the analysis would destroy the objects. "I think they're too beautiful to be destroyed," he said. "After all, this is pretty intimate, it comes from the inside of my body."

The image, called Inner Beauty, is being sold as a non-fungible token (NFT) with a starting bid of the equivalent of about US$30,000 (S$41,000) needed to kick-start a 24-hour auction. Nobody has yet agreed to pay that price.

The auteur has pushed the boundaries of taste and tested the patience of censors throughout a five-decade career that has fixated on the idea of humans as guinea pigs, transformed by technology and their environment.

The director won plaudits for classic horrors like Scanners (1981) and The Fly (1986).

But he told fans in a forum organised by NFT marketplace SuperRare that inspiration for his kidney stones project came from his 1988 movie Dead Ringers, in which English actor Jeremy Irons played twins, both gynaecologists.

"At one point, one of the twins says to the other: 'I don't understand why there are not beauty contests for the insides of bodies. Most beautiful spleen, best kidney,'" he said.

The work is also, he said, a reference to his new film, which stars Viggo Mortensen as a performance artist who carries out surgery on himself.

Cronenberg has dabbled in NFTs in the past, selling a one-minute film titled The Death Of David Cronenberg for more than US$75,000 in today's prices.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE