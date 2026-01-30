Hope prices weren’t high: Zayn Malik jokes about cost of ex-bandmate Harry Styles’ concert tickets

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The pair were part of British boy-band One Direction before Malik left the quintet in 2015.

The One Direction fandom has once again been lit abuzz after Zayn Malik joked about ex-bandmate Harry Styles during his concert in Las Vegas on Jan 28.

“I just want to say a big, big thank you to each and every single one of you for being here with me tonight,” Malik was seen saying in footage posted online by fans. “You could have been anywhere, but you decided to spend your night with me.”

The 33-year-old British singer then joked: “Hopefully, the ticket prices weren’t too high.”

Interactions between the now-split up bandmates often sends the fandom, also known as D irectioners, into a frenzy.

“This means they are aware of each other WIN IS A WIN,” wrote a TikTok user, while another user said: “Yep it’s 2016 all over again ... we are sooo back”.

Since the band’s split in 2015 , D irectioners would get excited at any hint of communication between the former members .

One such instance was when Liam Payne was spotted dancing in the stands at Niall Horan’s concert in October 2024, just days before he died in a fall from a third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina.

Malik’s Irresistible comment on Jan 28 comes amid online discourse about ticket prices to Styles’ Together, Together tour.

S ocial media users have lamented the high price of tickets to his record number 30-night shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with ticket presales starting on Jan 26.

Tickets to his US shows were priced from US$50 (S$63.30) to US$1,182.40. VIP packages were priced at US$1,667.

“It’s giving ‘TOGETHER? NEVER.’ *cries self to sleep,*” said a Threads user.

The singer’s latest album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, is set to be released on March 6. He will also perform in Amsterdam, London, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne and Sydney.

Despite the cost, some fans who want to visit Harry’s House One Way or Another however, are still purchasing tickets to the heart-throb’s shows.

“I am upset….. but I still bought a ticket,” wrote an Instagram user.