Hong Kong's Four Heavenly Kings rumoured to be reuniting on stage

The four Heavenly Kings, (clockwise from top left) Jacky Cheung, Andy Lau, Leon Lai and Aaron Kwok. PHOTOS: UNIVERSAL MUSIC, APPLE DAILY, SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS, CHONG JUN LIANG
HONG KONG - The four Heavenly Kings - Jacky Cheung, Andy Lau, Leon Lai and Aaron Kwok - are rumoured to be reuniting on stage for the first time in 15 years for the 25th anniversary celebration of Hong Kong's handover to China.

The last time all four Hong Kong stars - who were huge in the 1990s and 2000s - performed together was at the 10th anniversary concert in 2007.

Lau had previously expressed his dream of bringing the four singer-actors back together in 2019.

They are on an unverified list of performers and hosts of the upcoming gala event on June 30, which has been circulating on Weibo.

Other Hong Kong stars on the list include Alan Tam, George Lam and wife Sally Yeh, Jordan Chan, Julian Cheung, Miriam Yeung, Myolie Wu, Charlene Choi and Gillian Chung of girl group Twins and former boy band Grasshopper.

Hosts for the night reportedly include household names such as Eric Tsang and Liza Wang from Hong Kong, and Long Yang and Nigermaidi Zechman from China.

