Hong Kong superstar Chow Yun Fat, 67, finishes 10km race in a little over an hour

HONG KONG – Hong Kong superstar Chow Yun Fat was one of the most eye-catching participants at the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon on Sunday.

The 67-year-old jogging and hiking enthusiast took part in the 10km race and completed it in 1hr 3min 58sec, according to Hong Kong media.

Several participants flocked to take wefies with him after he crossed the finishing line, with the unassuming actor obliging their requests.

Chow, who is also known as Fat Gor (Big Brother Fat in Cantonese), told the Hong Kong media that he had trained for the race for over a year and even hired a coach to guide him.

“The coach told me not to run too fast as there is a slope ahead,” he said. ”So I jogged slowly initially and conserved my energy so I could speed up towards the end of the race.”

Chow, who also took part in a cross-country race in December, said he enjoyed running in the streets more, adding that he will take part in the marathon in 2024 if circumstances permit.

Hong Kong singer Poki Ng of idol group Error, who joined the race for the first time, was one of those who took photos with Chow.

He posted them on social media and wrote: “Touched by Fat Gor.”

Ng, 32, completed the 10km race in 55min 12sec.

He told the Hong Kong media that he waited at the finishing line for Chow just for the photo opportunity.

Other Hong Kong celebrity participants included TVB actress Sisley Choi, actor Dickson Yu (it was his first marathon since recovering from a heart problem) and model Inez Leong.