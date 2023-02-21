Hong Kong star Tony Leung poses with elderly fans at Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE – It looks like Hong Kong star Tony Leung Chiu Wai squeezed in a spot of low-key sightseeing in Singapore in early February.

On Sunday, local netizen Jaden Lim posted on TikTok a photo of two elderly women posing with the 60-year-old actor at Gardens by the Bay.

Mr Lim wrote in the caption: “Leisurely walk in Gardens by the Bay and bumped into Tony Leung.” He also used hashtags such as #grandmother and #marinabaysands in the post.

One netizen asked, “Wait what he’s just walking around like that?”, to which Mr Lim replied: “Very casual”.

Another netizen asked if Leung, who is married to Hong Kong actress Carina Lau, was alone. Mr Lim replied: “Promised to keep a secret.”

Mr Lim had posted the same photo on his Instagram on Feb 11. He was asked by a netizen whether that photo was taken that day, and he replied: “Yesterday.”

Leung can be seen in the movie Where The Wind Blows, which is showing in cinemas here. The crime drama also stars Hong Kong singer-actor Aaron Kwok and Chinese model-actress Du Juan.

Leung was in Taipei on Feb 14 to attend the screening of the remastered 4K version of the movie A City Of Sadness (1989), which also starred the late Taiwanese actor Chen Sung-young.

The historical drama was directed by famous Taiwanese film-maker Hou Hsiao-hsien and won the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival in 1989.

It also won Best Director for Hou and Best Leading Actor for Chen at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards in 1989.