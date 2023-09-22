Hong Kong star Stephen Chow reunites with CJ7 son, actress Xu Jiao

HONG KONG – Chinese actress Xu Jiao, who played Stephen Chow’s son in CJ7 (2008), recently reunited with the Hong Kong superstar for the film’s 15th anniversary celebration.

In a Weibo post on Tuesday, the 26-year-old actress said she will be signing on again with the director’s company, Star Overseas.

The post was accompanied by a photo of her with Chow, 61, who could be seen holding up two CJ7 plush toys made by the actress for the film-maker.

“In the blink of an eye, I’m back,” she captioned her post.

She was 11 when she made her show-business debut in the science-fiction comedy, which follows the story of a poor Chinese labourer who learns important life lessons after his young son gets a strange toy. Xu’s performance won her the Best New Performer trophy at the 28th Hong Kong Film Awards in 2009.

Following CJ7, Xu appeared in films such as Future X-Cops (2010) and Mr Go (2013).

She decided to take a step back from the spotlight in 2013 and moved to the United States, where she enrolled in a high school in Illinois. She later graduated with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts, majoring in philosophy, from the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California.

During study breaks, the actress took on small roles in Chinese television dramas such as Ice Fantasy (2016), Midnight Dinner (2017) and Love Like The Galaxy (2022).

Chow took to Instagram on Wednesday to share their long-awaited reunion. He wrote: “Today, I was shocked. The mischievous boy from CJ7, Zhou Xiaodi, has turned into a beautiful lady. The vast universe is truly full of surprises.”