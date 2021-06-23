Hong Kong star Charmaine Sheh reveals she once came close to getting married

HONG KONG - Actress Charmaine Sheh, who has not made public any romance for a decade, has revealed that she once almost got married.

Appearing on a recent episode of Chinese dating show Dating With The Parents - as a celebrity assistant and not a contestant - the 46-year-old was quizzed by host Meng Fei on her love life.

When he asked if there was a time if she came close to getting married, she admitted that she almost tied the knot once.

However, she did not reveal who it was, saying: "I can't tell you."

Netizens have been speculating if the one who got away was her last boyfriend Kevin Cheng, whom she split up with more than 10 years ago. She has not gone public with anyone else since.

Another possibility was actor Benny Chan, whom she dated for four years until 2006.

Sheh had admitted in the past that she had more than 10 exes and not all of them were from show business.

Sheh, who is known for her role as the empress in hit drama Story Of Yanxi Palace (2018), also candidly confirmed that she is currently single and "observing" a potential suitor.

While there have been a number of male actors who played her love interest on screen over her 27-year career, she said that none of them met her standards.

"Their characters did, but not the real people (who played them), because the men in shows are always perfect, but they're not like that in real life."