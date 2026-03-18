Hong Kong star Aaron Kwok draws huge crowd at Chinese Grand Prix

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Jimmy Lin (left) posted a photo he had taken with Aaron Kwok on social media on March 17.

The Formula One Chinese Grand Prix over the weekend – which concluded on March 15 – reportedly drew more than 230,000 fans over three days. But it was not just the high-speed racing that thrilled attendees.

Several top Asian celebrities were spotted at the event in Shanghai, including Hong Kong singer-actor Aaron Kwok, Taiwanese singer-actor Jimmy Lin, Chinese singer-actor Yu Shi and South Korean actor Jung Hae-in. American actor Daniel Wu was also present.

According to reports, Kwok, 60, was mobbed by excited fans eager to catch a glimpse of the Heavenly King. Despite the frenzy, the singer-actor – clearly used to the attention – remained calm and composed.

The stars also snapped photos together, delighting fans.

One moment that drew attention was when Kwok and Lin posed side by side, as both are well-known racing enthusiasts who have tried their hand at the sport.

Kwok reportedly also had a chance to chat with Chinese Formula One driver Zhou Guanyu. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK