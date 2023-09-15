Hong Kong singer Kay Tse’s six-year-old daughter makes more than $17,000 as a commercial star

HONG KONG – Hong Kong artiste Kay Tse recently revealed that her six-year-old daughter Karina has been making lots of money since she started doing commercials.

In an interview with Hong Kong newspaper Ming Pao Daily News, Tse, 46, said her daughter took part in several advertising projects during her recent summer holidays and earned a six-figure income from them.

Among the products she promoted were Sara Lee’s baked goods and banking giant HSBC’s insurance product, HSBC Life. While Tse did not reveal the amount, a six-figure sum in Hong Kong dollars is at least HK$100,000 (S$17,400).

“My daughter enjoys the filming process, so I gave her the opportunity to experience it during her summer vacation. She listens to the director’s instructions well and is very alert too,” said the singer.

When asked if she would allow her daughter to join the entertainment industry, Tse replied that Karina is still too young.

However, the Cantopop singer does not intend to hold Karina back and will discuss the topic when she is older.

“My daughter doesn’t fully understand the workings of the (entertainment world). She just likes performing and dancing like other kids. If she wants to join show business in the future, I will support it. But it’s too early to decide on anything now,” she said.

Tse, who released her debut album in 2005, rose to fame with her 2008 song Wedding Invitation Street, which bagged several music awards.

She followed it up with a string of hits including Song Of The Year (2009), Rashomon (2015) and Hillwood Road (2016).

According to Hong Kong media, Tse is regarded as one of the four leading female Cantopop singers of the 2000s to 2010s, alongside Miriam Yeung, Joey Yung and Denise Ho.

She tied the knot with Hong Kong singer-actor Louis Cheung in 2007. The couple also have a 16-year-old son, James. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK