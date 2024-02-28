Hong Kong singer Hins Cheung to perform in Singapore in March

SINGAPORE – Hong Kong singer-actor Hins Cheung is set to enchant his fans in Singapore in March, taking them on a musical journey spanning his two-decade career.

The 43-year-old will take the stage at Resorts World Ballroom in Resorts World Sentosa on March 16, as part of his The Next 20 Hins Cheung Live Around The World concert tour. Tickets from $118 to $198 go on sale on Feb 29 via Ticketmaster’s website.

He was last in town as part of the line-up of the One Love Asia Festival Singapore in October 2023. His first solo gig here took place in 2011.

Making his debut in 2001, Cheung gained critical acclaim with his 2002 album My Way. Since then, he has released numerous top-selling records, and written and produced popular songs such as Ardently Love (2007), Under The Sakura (2008) and Forever Young (2014).

The Mandopop and Cantopop heart-throb also starred in movies such as Love Is Not All Around (2007), Shining Moment (2017) and Everything Under Control (2023).

Cheung kicked off The Next 20 Hins Live In Hong Kong concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum in December 2021 to celebrate his 20th anniversary in the music industry, holding 26 shows in December 2021, January 2022 and May 2022.

The artiste continued his world tour with The Next 20 Hins Cheung Live Around The World in 2023, performing in Las Vegas, Reno and New York in the United States, as well as Melbourne and Sydney in Australia.

Book it/The Next 20 Hins Cheung Live Around The World – Singapore

Where: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway

When: March 16, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $118 to $198 go on sale on Feb 29 via Ticketmaster’s website (ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (3158-8588)