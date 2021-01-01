Hong Kong singer Gigi Leung completes pastry course

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong actress-singer Gigi Leung kept herself busy by taking lessons in painting, pottery and bakery.

The 44-year-old said last July she had become a full-time student in a pastry programme at a culinary school in Hong Kong.

On Thursday (Dec 31), she wrote on social media that she had completed the course and posted several photos with her instructors and course mates.

She wrote in Chinese: "One of the biggest challenges I set for myself in 2020 was to take part in the Disciples Escoffier Diploma in Pastry. The full-time course includes kitchen internships, kitchen management and theoretical lessons.

"While taking the fundamental-level semester exam, I stayed at home for several days practising the recipes and reading up. It felt like the pressure during my school days.

"Fortunately, I can finally say to Sofia, who has been neglected by me and could not play with me for several days: Daughter, I have made it."

Leung is married to Spanish entrepreneur Sergio Crespo Gutes and Sofia is their five-year-old daughter.

The singer also posted photos of her in action and the pastries she had made. She noted: "You will never know how far you can go if you do not take the first step. I have never imagined myself taking up the challenge of making exquisite French pastries, dealing with the intense rhythm in the kitchen where every second counts and the pressure of full-time studies and exams."

She added that she planned to challenge herself with more difficult recipes in the next semester.

Leung shot to fame in Full Throttle (1995) after playing superstar Andy Lau's girlfriend in the racing movie and is also known for the romance film Turn Left, Turn Right (2003) with actor Takeshi Kaneshiro. She held an online concert last August to raise funds for construction workers affected by the pandemic.