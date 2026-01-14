Straitstimes.com header logo

Hong Kong singer Charlene Choi confirms romance with personal trainer 10 years her junior

Hong Kong singer-actress Charlene Choi confirmed her relationship with Elvis Lam at a fan event on Jan 13.

Hong Kong singer-actress Charlene Choi confirmed her relationship with Elvis Lam at a fan event on Jan 13.

Joanne Soh

Hong Kong star Charlene Choi has changed her status from single to attached.

The 43-year-old singer-actress, one-half of the Cantopop duo Twins with Gillian Chung, officially confirmed her relationship with 33-year-old personal trainer Elvis Lam, according to Hong Kong media outlet The Standard.

Choi and Chung were at a fan event on Jan 13, when Choi ended months of speculation in front of the 1,000-strong crowd.

During the event, a fan asked Choi about her rumoured romance, to which she replied: “You can remove the word ‘rumour’ now.”

Choi, who ended her six-year relationship with Hong Kong billionaire Anthony Shi in 2023, told her fans that her new beau, who is 10 years her junior, inspired her to take up hiking and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

When asked about “happy weight gain” after being in a relationship, she said: “I’m very happy, that’s all I’ll say.” She added that Lam was present at her birthday party in November, adding that their relationship is stable.

She had been linked to the fitness coach, who is renowned in Hong Kong’s entertainment industry and a co-founder of Gym Town Fitness, since August 2025, when fans spotted them together at Hong Kong singer Terence Lam’s concert.

In November, Choi teased about being in a relationship during an interview. Hong Kong media subsequently reported that the couple were co-parenting a cat.

Joanne Soh is a lifestyle correspondent at The Straits Times, with a special interest in entertainment and pop culture.

