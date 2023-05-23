Hong Kong singer Andy Hui to perform in Singapore on July 1

Hong Kong singer Andy Hui's upcoming show is part of his Human Live world tour, marking his first concert comeback after a hiatus. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS
Benson Ang
Lifestyle Correspondent
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – Hong Kong singer Andy Hui will stage a concert at Marina Bay Sands on July 1.

He had previously performed in Singapore in 2018 at the Resorts World Ballroom as part of a group gig featuring a line-up that included Taiwanese singers Tarcy Su and Panda Hsiung.

Hui’s upcoming show is part of his Human Live world tour, marking his first solo concert comeback after a three-year hiatus.

Known for his vocals and showmanship, the 55-year-old will serenade audiences with hits such as Am I Really In Your Heart (1994) and Lover A (2013).

He has amassed an extensive repertoire of Cantonese and Mandarin hits, as well as numerous prestigious awards and nominations throughout his 37-year music career.

Hui – who is married to Hong Kong actress-singer Sammi Cheng – is also an accomplished actor with a long list of film credits.

Tickets to his Singapore concert will go on sale on Wednesday at noon, and Sands Rewards LifeStyle members will enjoy 10 per cent off ticket prices.

Book It/Andy Hui Human Live at Marina Bay Sands

Where: Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Grand Ballroom, Level 5 Sands Expo & Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue
When: July 1, 8pm
Admission: $88 to $328 via Marina Bay Sands’ website (str.sg/iJ7g)

