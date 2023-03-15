Hong Kong singer Alex To performing in Singapore in April

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong-born singer Alex To, known for his bold costumes at his live shows, is holding a concert on April 29 at Resorts World Ballroom.

He previously performed at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre during the 15th Global Chinese Music Awards ceremony in 2015, where he received the Honorary Award for his contribution to the Mandopop industry.

The star found fame in 1985 when he won the New Talent Singing Awards competition in Hong Kong. With impressive singing and dancing skills, he is known for catchy dance tunes such as Take Off (2004), sweet love songs such as The Lover (1999) and reflective ballads such as I Never Meant To Hurt You (1996).

To was also among the singers who pushed the R&B genre to the forefront of Mandopop around the 1990s. Now 61, he is expected to perform tracks from his 2018 album Get Up, such as Hey and Give Me Your Love, at this upcoming show.

Ticket sales for the performance will commence on Thursday at 2pm.

Alex To Live In Singapore 2023

Where: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway

When: April 29, 8pm

Admission: $98 to $268 via BookMyShow (https://sg.bookmyshow.com/e/ALEXTO88 or call 6591-8871.)